Your View: The excuses for not wearing a mask are wearing thin
Your View: The excuses for not wearing a mask are wearing thin

Why do some people refuse to wear masks to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 and to slow the spread of the dangerous virus?

1) “I can’t breathe!” (with a mask over my nose and mouth) Far better to complain, “I can’t breathe!” while sitting or standing than when lying on a bed in the intensive care unit with a tube down your throat!

2) A mask mandate is “a government violation of my personal rights!” Is it “a government violation of our rights” when we’re limited to 70 mph on an interstate highway? Or can’t carry loaded guns to school?

3) “Trump didn’t wear a mask, and Fauci’s an idiot!!” A political ideation/agenda overrules scientific evidence and good sense?? Note: Masks are scientifically demonstrated to limit the spread of the COVID-19 viruses from one person to another. Wearing masks in public, away from home, away from cohabitants, helps to slow spread of the viruses in the population/the community. So, “mask up!” — and help your neighbors and yourself!

