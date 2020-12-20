 Skip to main content
Your View: The Democrats: Be mindful of them — things may not be as they seem
Your View: The Democrats: Be mindful of them — things may not be as they seem

In 1962, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, while pounding his shoe on a desk, stated in anger that the communists would take the United States without firing a shot. His opponent and our President John F. Kennedy faced many political crises that eventually led the two leaders and both nations to the brink of nuclear war during the Cuban missile crisis of 1962. On 22 November 1963, Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas. Since that time, many theories of conspiracies between the Democratic Party, foreign nations, organized crime and others were put forward suggesting that JFK was ordered killed by members of each group acting in concert. There is no evidence to prove or disprove these accusations and the records remain sealed. Fast forward to 2016, when it was strongly suggested and investigated that foreign powers (Russia) and others, some communist, interfered in the United States election when Donald Trump was elected president, this heated debate leading up to the 2020 election we have just completed. This election is also under dispute with allegations of fraud by the Democrats that gives the victory to Joe Biden. During Trump’s tenure, he has appointed over 170 federal conservative judges in the U.S. and nominated with Senate approval a majority of conservative Supreme Court justices. The Democrats’ power was severely diminished with losses in the House in 2020, while Republicans retain a solid majority in the Senate. Thus Biden’s victory and any executive orders he issues will be questioned, challenged, taken before the high court, and if found unconstitutional, will be struck down. As Americans, we are reminded whether left wing or right wing, at times both wings are attached to the same corrupt bird. Be mindful of Democrats — things are not as they seem.

