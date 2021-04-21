Your View: Thanks to Medical Reserve Corps volunteers for helping with COVID response

In celebration of National Volunteer Week, it is an honor to take an opportunity to thank all volunteers for their service, but especially the volunteers of the Southwest Virginia Medical Reserve Corps.

Since March 2020, volunteers of the local Medical Reserve Corps unit, which serves the Cumberland Plateau, LENOWISCO and Mount Rogers health districts, have provided assistance and support with unsurpassed willingness, passion and commitment.

Approximately 370 volunteers have given over 13,000 hours of their time. This commitment equates to $377,141 of in-kind support to the commonwealth of Virginia.

Volunteers have answered calls at call centers and in local offices; assisted with contact tracing, case management and patient monitoring; assisted at COVID-19 testing sites; assembled and distributed infection prevention materials; provided infection prevention ambassadors for three different elections; assisted with seasonal flu vaccinations and since December have been singularly focused on helping in vaccination clinics across the region. Approximately 100 volunteers have been assisting in clinics each and every week since the first week of January.