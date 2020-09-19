 Skip to main content
Your View: Thanks to BHC, WCN for revealing Abingdon Town Council expenditures
I would like to thank the Bristol Herald Courier and the Washington County News for revealing and publishing the spending habits of Abingdon’s seem-to-be runaway Town Council. It seems as we now have names of the Town Council and new spending ideas and habits. I hope. Some of the expenditures were asinine in my questionable opinion.

Let’s mention the money spent on searching for a town manager by Berkley Investment. It seems the Town Council went to Illinois to find James “Jimmy” Morani because we ignorant men and women of the area of Southwest never went to college or university to excel to a degree in management or administration.

We Southwesterners never would consider getting a Master of Management degree.

