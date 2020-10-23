 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Thanks for providing a game
0 comments

Your View: Thanks for providing a game

  • 0

With no high school football currently being played in Virginia, my wife Kristie and I have been enjoying “Friday Night Dates” by attending games in East Tennessee. This past Friday, we were fortunate to witness one of the best high school games that I have ever attended as David Crockett kicked a last-second field goal to beat Tennessee High.

I left with a few impressions that I would like to share. The video scoreboard at the Stone Castle is remarkable and adds a great deal to the game experience. The modern new turf provides a superb playing surface that makes the iconic Stone Castle environment difficult to replicate. The players from both teams played their hearts out and you hated that one team had to lose. Great coaching and skilled athletes from both sides was evident. Having two kickers that could make a lengthy field goal is rare to see in this geographical region. And finally, the fact that two communities, two student bodies, two cheerleading squads and the mighty Viking Band were participating in the greatest form of pure sports entertainment, high school football, only made me miss having football in Virginia even more.

Thanks to both teams for providing a game that I will always remember for both the nature of the game and the fact that for a few hours, the sound of “pads popping” made you forget about the current health crisis.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Your View: This election, trust our neighbors

Trust your local elections officers, sheriffs and police, and your neighbors, including those with different views, to do the right thing. Let’s extend to one another the trust and love we want for ourselves.

Opinion

Your View: What our Confederate monument means

For the vast majority of families native to Tazewell County, the Monument of The Confederate Soldier in front of the courthouse is a reminder of the spirits and souls of over 2,000 men who left their homes to fight in the bloodiest war in American history.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts