Your View: Thanks for providing a game

With no high school football currently being played in Virginia, my wife Kristie and I have been enjoying “Friday Night Dates” by attending games in East Tennessee. This past Friday, we were fortunate to witness one of the best high school games that I have ever attended as David Crockett kicked a last-second field goal to beat Tennessee High.

I left with a few impressions that I would like to share. The video scoreboard at the Stone Castle is remarkable and adds a great deal to the game experience. The modern new turf provides a superb playing surface that makes the iconic Stone Castle environment difficult to replicate. The players from both teams played their hearts out and you hated that one team had to lose. Great coaching and skilled athletes from both sides was evident. Having two kickers that could make a lengthy field goal is rare to see in this geographical region. And finally, the fact that two communities, two student bodies, two cheerleading squads and the mighty Viking Band were participating in the greatest form of pure sports entertainment, high school football, only made me miss having football in Virginia even more.