Your View: Thank you, President Trump, Bristol Motor Speedway and Sullivan Health Department
As I returned home after receiving my vaccination, with my COVID-19 Vaccination Record in hand, I said to my wife, thank you President Trump for initiating and leadership in Operation Warp Speed. Thank you Bristol Motor Speedway for providing the large and well-organized grounds for application of the vaccination. Thank you Sullivan County Health Department for the young and professional staff which facilitated the process from start to finish. I experienced after effects of Joy, Peace and Happiness. Very proud to be a resident of Bristol, Tennessee.

God Bless America.

Catch the latest in Opinion

