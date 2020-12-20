Your View: Texas lawsuit, GOP support is disturbing spectacle revealing corrupt motives

The ongoing chaos associated with the presidential election achieved an audacious pinnacle with the Texas suit requesting votes for Biden be overturned in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The suit is a spectacle unworthy of logical persons and the U.S. Supreme Court treated it as such.

A disturbing addendum to this fracas is the endorsement of the suit by over 100 congressional representatives. A member of congress ought to be clear-thinking and sober-minded in representing their constituents. I feel these 100-plus representatives, including Congressman Morgan Griffith, are more interested in posing for votes than following a path to success for all U.S. citizens.