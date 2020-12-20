 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Texas lawsuit, GOP support is disturbing spectacle revealing corrupt motives
0 comments

Your View: Texas lawsuit, GOP support is disturbing spectacle revealing corrupt motives

  • 0

The ongoing chaos associated with the presidential election achieved an audacious pinnacle with the Texas suit requesting votes for Biden be overturned in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The suit is a spectacle unworthy of logical persons and the U.S. Supreme Court treated it as such.

A disturbing addendum to this fracas is the endorsement of the suit by over 100 congressional representatives. A member of congress ought to be clear-thinking and sober-minded in representing their constituents. I feel these 100-plus representatives, including Congressman Morgan Griffith, are more interested in posing for votes than following a path to success for all U.S. citizens.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Guest View: Change is afoot in Virginia coal country

The coal industry has been criticized for hanging on to the past or resisting change. Instead, the members of the Metallurgical Coal Producers Association have charted a positive path forward that is gaining traction via efforts to attract renewable energy to “the coalfields.”

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts