Your View: Tennessee needs lawmakers who work to make voting safe, secure, fair and equal

Federal HR1 and S1, the “For the People Act,” would provide for automatic voter registration, require paper ballots, require that early voting be made available and expand mail-in voting. It would reform campaign finance laws and authorize $1 billion for upgrades to state voting systems.
The principles in this bill are popular across parties. Who could oppose a plan to prevent foreign interference in our elections or increase election security? We obviously need non-partisan redistricting, and reforms that encourage voter participation rather than discourage it. The need for new ethics rules for federal officeholders is overwhelming.
A version of HR1 was passed in the previous Congress but do-nothing Sen. Mitch McConnell refused to allow the Senate to take it up. Now, every House Democrat supports the bill, while Republicans oppose it.
So I asked my Congressional representatives why they would oppose a bill that is entirely positive in intent and deed. What did Senators Blackburn, Hagerty and Representative Harshbarger say? Nothing.
I asked them to please tell me, in detail, exactly what about this bill they opposed and why. Rep. Harshbarger could not deign to reply at all. Sen. Blackburn said that she’d get back to me although she never has. Sen. Hagerty responded decrying the insurrection but refusing to address my inquiry entirely.
Tennessee needs representatives who work to make voting more safe and secure rather than question non-existent voting irregularities. We need representatives who actually respond thoughtfully to our inquiries, even if we disagree, and who can tell you why they voted the way they did.
Please, write and call your representatives because I know you want the election security that paper ballots provide; I know you want every legal vote to count; I know you don’t want officeholders who settle to use taxpayer money to settle discriminatory lawsuits.