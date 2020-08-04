You have permission to edit this article.
Your View: Tennessee candidates must represent citizens, not Trump
Your View: Tennessee candidates must represent citizens, not Trump

It seems that politics in Tennessee have reached a new low. All one sees on the TV is how all the candidates accuse each other of being snakes, etc.

They all say they will follow Trump, but I believe they have missed the point of the election. They are being elected to represent the people of the state of Tennessee. I have not heard one candidate state what they will do for the people they will represent.

What will they do to help the citizens?

No mention is made of their plans to improve the education of our children, the road structure, the health of the people, etc.

They are too busy calling their opponents names, and it seems that’s all they care about.

It would be nice to hear how they will help Tennesseans through these pandemic times.

I am sorry to say that they seem to act more like spoiled children than adults who will improve our government.

Let’s all grow up.

