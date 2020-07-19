The TV ads for Tennessee GOP office seekers — men and women alike packing long guns — looks like they are worshiping guns more than anything. The ads show pure white privilege too. No black man or women could or would run for office where ads feature those holding weapons.
The politicians’ false narrative on guns helped garner the votes to put GOP in the majority which pulled off a large heist of what should be the wealth of the nation with the 2017 tax bill. Taxes that should flow into the Treasury Department to benefit the nation were greatly decreased, enriching to no end the wealth of the billionaires and ultra-rich. So our infrastructure, science, research, education, healthcare and working families do not get the investment. The transfer of wealth in the 2017 tax bill to those who need it the least is said to rival all the coronavirus relief to our whole nation — about 350 million people and businesses.
The guns the politicians hold will not help with the coronavirus crisis, massive job loss, racism, impacts of climate change and more. We can all pray the politicians put the guns down and decide to work for the nation. Better yet, vote them all out for they serve best the privileged not our country and working families.
