You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Tell Congress USPS is crucial to our lives and democracy
0 comments

Your View: Tell Congress USPS is crucial to our lives and democracy

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Over 60 years ago, and I still remember my excitement when Chilhowie, Virginia, celebrated the 1959 opening of our new post office. The whole town turned out; the high school band played. Everyone was so proud. Our congressman traveled from Washington, D.C., to speak at the opening.

Now, many of the towns in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee may lose this important community institution. The president and many in Congress are trying to cripple the U.S. Postal Service to limit voting by mail in the upcoming election. They do not seem to care how vital the Post Office is to small towns and rural areas. Where I live, neighbors check their mailbox every day. They may grumble about the junk mail, but they know that it’s a lifeline for medicine, for personal business and for connections with loved ones. This year, the COVID pandemic has spotlighted the importance of our post offices and mail carriers.

Many in Congress complain that the Post Office is losing money, but they never point out their own responsibility: In 2006, Congress demanded that the USPS prefund 75 years’ worth of retiree health benefits in the span of 10 years — a cost of approximately $110 billion. Intended for future retirees, the funds are instead diverted to help pay down the national debt. No private enterprise or federal agency is required to prefund retiree health benefits on a comparable timetable.

The administration’s interference has created an even bigger financial crisis for the Post Office. I wonder if Congressman Morgan Griffith and Congressman Phil Roe care enough about the Post Office to vote for the emergency funding now needed. The U.S. Postal Service is indeed crucial for our everyday lives and for our democracy.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; fax to 276-669-3696; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Despite his promises, Trump has no plan to rebuild coal economy
Opinion

Despite his promises, Trump has no plan to rebuild coal economy

Four years ago today, then-candidate Donald Trump campaigned in Abingdon. With coal miners in hard hats behind him, many holding signs that read “Trump Digs Coal,” Trump promised to revive the Appalachian coalfields if he became president. Coal has not come back under Trump. It’s continued to decline.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts