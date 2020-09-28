Your View: Teachers’ social, religious views should be published

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here’s a hot potato that needs saying.

If I were a parent of school children today, I would want to get a picture into the belief systems of the adults I trust my children with in schools, social and religious organizations. Political is private, twisted, vague and slippery, it doesn’t tell us much. There’s plenty of evidence to support, however, that educators are unlearning social and religious values our children are learning at home. Just do internet searches on “unlearning teachers” if you think I’m wrong or watch the news. It’s a problem, and it needs to stop.

I would like educators in public schools and universities to publish annually the social and religious views of their teachers, professors and administrators. They receive a tremendous amount of money and trust from parents, and this is too important an issue to be secretive or uncommunicative. Put everything out there and have a peer-and-student review system that validates it.

Suffice it to say that educators are influencing the belief systems of our children; it’s not unreasonable for them to publicly state their tendencies. With this information parents would be better equipped to spot change and triage their children. If there are conflicts in belief systems, parents have a right to know.

There are times when unlearning is required, when the child insists 2+2 is 2 or when facts are in dispute. Traditional facts like mathematics, names and dates or science facts. All good reasons to unlearn. It could be said that the educational profession is largely unlearning. I don’t want to disturb the wonderful work our teachers do, but I wouldn’t want anyone tinkering with the social or religious beliefs my children learn at home. That’s out of bounds and it must STOP.