Your View: Tax revenue, jobs and needed funding are on the casino ballot

Between $16 million and $21 million in annual tax revenue. Two thousand direct jobs and about 1,500 indirect jobs. The opportunity to finally fund our first responders and our school system the way it deserves to be funded. This is what’s on the ballot in the city of Bristol, Virginia on Nov. 3.

On Election Day, our city has the opportunity to vote yes for a new day in Bristol. The Hard Rock Resort and Casino plan presents us with a chance to grow our city in ways that we cannot fathom. This project is the fuel on the flame that will ignite a Bristol renaissance. The chance to have real, concrete economic expansion and sustainable business for decades to come. It’s an opportunity we cannot let pass us by.

I’ve had the opportunity to see the plans in detail, to meet with the developers of this project. This will be an addition to our city that will put Bristol on the map. The quality of work that Mr. (Jim) McGlothlin and Mr. (Clyde) Stacy have produced previously, paired with the high quality of product that Hard Rock has put forth worldwide, will make Bristol a destination travel spot and solidify us at the capital of the Mountain Empire.

Early voting is underway at city hall now, and polls are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day. Make a plan, get out and vote. I’m voting yes for Bristol, and I hope you’ll join me.