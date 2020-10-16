 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Tax revenue, jobs and needed funding are on the casino ballot
0 comments

Your View: Tax revenue, jobs and needed funding are on the casino ballot

  • 0

Between $16 million and $21 million in annual tax revenue. Two thousand direct jobs and about 1,500 indirect jobs. The opportunity to finally fund our first responders and our school system the way it deserves to be funded. This is what’s on the ballot in the city of Bristol, Virginia on Nov. 3.

On Election Day, our city has the opportunity to vote yes for a new day in Bristol. The Hard Rock Resort and Casino plan presents us with a chance to grow our city in ways that we cannot fathom. This project is the fuel on the flame that will ignite a Bristol renaissance. The chance to have real, concrete economic expansion and sustainable business for decades to come. It’s an opportunity we cannot let pass us by.

I’ve had the opportunity to see the plans in detail, to meet with the developers of this project. This will be an addition to our city that will put Bristol on the map. The quality of work that Mr. (Jim) McGlothlin and Mr. (Clyde) Stacy have produced previously, paired with the high quality of product that Hard Rock has put forth worldwide, will make Bristol a destination travel spot and solidify us at the capital of the Mountain Empire.

Early voting is underway at city hall now, and polls are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day. Make a plan, get out and vote. I’m voting yes for Bristol, and I hope you’ll join me.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts