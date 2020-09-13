Your View: Take off your shoes, find a peaceful place, breathe and enjoy a moment of gladness

I’m sitting on the front porch soaking up the breeze. Finding silver linings was a good first step not to worry about the pandemic. But then breathing became this new direction for me. It seemed it had been too long since I took in real air. It is summer and I’ve been swimming in a deep hole, spending hours with my bare feet on the ground, walking my dog more regularly and believing for the first time that what happens to me is God’s plan. If you’re reading this, take your shoes off, spread your toes, find a place to be peaceful and enjoy just one moment of gladness before you go on with your life. And don’t forget to breathe. We have more in common than some admit.
