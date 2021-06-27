Your View: SW Virginia has heard promises from wealthy Democratic, GOP businessmen candidates before

Terry McAuliffe’s recent Democratic primary victory didn’t come as a surprise to many. The former governor of the commonwealth won over 60% of the vote, beating the next closest candidate by 43%. McAuliffe will face fellow millionaire Glenn Youngkin on Nov. 2 of this year to decide who will succeed current Gov. Ralph Northam. McAuliffe won every county in the commonwealth by a comfortable margin, and in the next election will almost certainly perform well in the northern metropolitan counties, while the counties south of Roanoke will most likely vote red.

However, the self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist Lee Carter did surprisingly well in the southwestern counties of Scott, Wise, Dickenson and Lee. Even though Carter finished the race in last, garnering just 2.8% of the total vote, he performed surprisingly well in my home county of Scott, where he took nearly 10% of the vote. Scott County was actually Carter’s best performance in the state.

While these are small percentages in comparison to McAuliffe’s, it should be noted that a working-class and inexperienced politician performed best in a county that overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election and has been largely conservative for decades. Southwestern counties have been hit hard by COVID-19, and this only exacerbated already difficult economic conditions.

Southwest Virginia has heard promises of economic recovery and revitalization for decades now from both Democrats and Republicans, however, after the last year it has never been more desperately needed. Perhaps the coming years will bring changing voting patterns in the region as voters become disillusioned with the empty promises from incumbent leaderships of the two parties. Once again, the region is left with a choice between two wealthy businessmen who will more than likely go back to business as usual after inauguration day.