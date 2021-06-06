Your View: SW, rural Va. needs economic, educational advocate like Del. Sam Rasoul for lt. governor

In the last few decades, we’ve watched representation of Southwest Virginia continually shrink at the state and federal levels. It’s crucial that we elect someone to statewide office who understands the issues facing Southwest, especially as we move forward with redistricting next year. That’s why I’m supporting Del. Sam Rasoul for lieutenant governor this Tuesday, June 8th.

Sam has represented Roanoke in the General Assembly for eight years. He’s one of the strongest advocates for Southwest and rural Virginians, even though we live more than 100 miles from his district. He often visits here and makes a point of connecting with people, and he did so long before he was a statewide candidate. If elected, he would be the only statewide elected official in Virginia from west of Richmond, ensuring we would have a seat at the table.

As a former educator, I am impressed by Sam’s education plan. His priorities include implementing a holistic method for students to learn soft skills, like mental resilience. In fact, he passed Virginia’s first benchmarks for social-emotional learning last year. Our students desperately need more support in these regards, and I’m glad to see a statewide candidate who recognizes that need.