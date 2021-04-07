 Skip to main content
Your View: Support Sam Rasoul as lieutenant governor for Southwest Virginia's future
Your View: Support Sam Rasoul as lieutenant governor for Southwest Virginia's future

  • Updated
As a resident of Southwest Virginia, I am supporting Sam Rasoul as Virginia’s next lieutenant governor.

I had the good fortune of meeting Sam during his first listening tour to our region. He impressed me with his interest in issues of local concern and his willingness to listen and engage in thoughtful discussion. I decided to become more informed about Sam, his candidacy and the office of the lieutenant governor. The Virginia Democratic primary is June 8. There are eight Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor!

My decision to endorse Sam is in part geography. Sam lives in Southwest Virginia. Very early in his campaign, he came to FAR Southwest Virginia — Lee, Scott and Wise counties. To my understanding, he did not visit elected officials for endorsements or donors for financial support. Instead he talked with residents working for a new economy for our region.

Many, if not most, of our local concerns and issues are very different from those in Northern Virginia, or more broadly the Golden Crescent. Our differences call for a new vision for our region. Many of us have lived through the decline of tobacco and now coal. But it is this very land with its mountains and valleys, hollows and streams, which can once again be the foundation of our livelihoods and a renewed quality of life.

Back to the candidates for the Office of the Lieutenant Governor. I wholeheartedly support Del. Sam Rasoul and his platform and believe he will be a strong advocate for ALL Virginians.

