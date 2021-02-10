Your View: Support for Virginia schools should be equitable across the state

As an intern with Virginia Organizing and a graduate of Chilhowie High School, I encourage you to support the Fund Our Schools Coalition. Virginia’s students and schools, regardless of their ZIP code, should receive equitable education and funding. What does an equitable education mean? An equitable education throughout the commonwealth of Virginia will eliminate the disparity, or difference, in the quality of education that our children receive. In order to address the issue effectively and efficiently, our schools will need to receive funding to hire educators, counselors, social workers, nurses and other vital staffing members. In addition, each student’s individual needs must be met. Low-income students need additional academic support to fairly compete with students from wealthier districts. Although low-income students need more all-around support to succeed, the state actually spends less money per student in low-income communities than it does on those in wealthier districts. Providing an equitable education means allocating, or distributing, money and human resources based on student needs, something that is not currently being done.