Your View: Sullivan County not keeping children safe by opening schools

My child was exposed to COVID-19 at school, and, yes, I know I had a choice of sending her or not. I did because she wanted to and finally had the chance. I, however, was the stupid one and thought they knew how to protect our children. But NO, SULLIVAN COUNTY is too stupid to protect our children. We have the highest caseload, and yet instead of going virtual again, they keep the schools open. Get a brain, people. You close three schools and put all those students in one big building and now expect them all to go to school together and still maintain distance. Do the math — it’s not possible. Stop being so scared of (ticking) off some and do what’s right for all the students. Lucky my child didn’t catch the virus. If she had, I can assure you I was going to file suit against the county. Should be able to bring charges against them; it’s basically like letting them play with guns. This could kill them.