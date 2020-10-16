Your View: Strange to claim a candidate afraid to debate is a ‘leader’

It is strange to claim a leader who was afraid to debate 15 candidates in the GOP primary while spending $1 million to claim 19.4% of the vote. Now that “leader” is afraid to debate another woman, a premise that was never addressed in the colonel’s response. Instead this 35-year AF vet chose to deride this 25-year Army vet saying, “When a political opponent or surrogate makes an attack absent of facts, they become irrelevant.” Quite a statement from this Washington, D.C. insider proud of working on Capitol Hill. That tells us who in this race is going to fight for East Tennesseans to be sure they don’t lose what little healthcare they have, a silent observer or a “debater.” With regard to the facts, which party has been trying for 10 years to eliminate the hundreds of protections in the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act besides pre-existing conditions? Most on Medicare don’t know all of the screening tests and annual exams they get with no co-pay. Most women don’t know they can no longer be charged more than a man. Most parents don’t know they will no longer be able to keep their kids on their policies until age 26, etc., etc. Yes, and having COVID-19 will be a pre-existing condition. This retired civilian soldier retired as a scientist from Eastman. What I just gave are facts. The campaign chairman chose to end his response asking for Blair to review the oath of a congressman and check her perspective. Hard to believe he didn’t know she took that oath when enlisting for her six years of AF service. “Leaders Lead!”