 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Stories of service men and women who died in combat must be remembered and told
0 comments

Your View: Stories of service men and women who died in combat must be remembered and told

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This Memorial Day, I know there are many families who have stories of loved ones who died in combat. The stories of these service men and women should be told. I would like to tell the story of my great uncle, PFC Lewis Bryant.

When my father spoke about my great uncle Lewis, he did not know him, but he would remind me that I had lost a great uncle in Normandy. I found my great uncle’s story finally after researching my family history. My great uncle Lewis joined the Army in November 1941 out of a small mill town in South Carolina. He married my great aunt Lillie Mae in 1941. He was trained in South Carolina and shipped out with his unit (the 8th Division). His division landed after D-Day on July 4th, 1944. He was killed fighting the Germans in the hedgerows outside of a monastery on July 17th. He was only 26 years old. I don’t have pictures of my great uncle Lewis, but I know the story of his family. I know that his wife did not have her husband’s remains returned to the U.S. until 1949. She would go on and remarry. His unit would fight its way across Europe and liberate the concentration camp Wöbbelin. Wöbbelin housed over 5,000 people persecuted by the Nazis. Today, the 8th Division flag sits in the lobby of the U.S. Holocaust Museum as one of the units of liberators. My great uncle Lewis along with 2,851 others in the 8th Division died to ultimately free those 5,000 people in Wöbbelin along with thousands of others. Please remember my great uncle Lewis along with the million-plus Americans killed in war and the Gold Star families. They deserve to be remembered.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GUEST VIEW: McAuliffe: My bold plan for rural Virginia
Opinion

GUEST VIEW: McAuliffe: My bold plan for rural Virginia

Virginians want bold initiatives that lift everyone up. As Virginia’s next governor, I will work to build an equitable post-COVID economy that lifts up Virginians in every corner of the commonwealth, and will ensure that rural communities are a priority in our recovery.

Their View: Go green on new housing
Opinion

Their View: Go green on new housing

Two of the biggest problems we face today — shortage of decent, affordable housing and climate change — are connected. Fortunately, the solutions are connected as well. That’s why we must not only “build back better” in the wake of pandemic and recession, but build back greener.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts