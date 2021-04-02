 Skip to main content
Your View: Stop quibbling, start focusing
Your View: Stop quibbling, start focusing

I’ve been saddened at the angst and chest pounding over something as benign as college basketball players choosing to kneel. Seems to me these men are calling attention to legitimate issues. On the other hand, no one cared for months last year the Republican headquarters on Lee Highway posted signage that read: “Pelosi for Prison.” Really?

I wish lawmakers and local constituents would invest half as much energy into solving the critical issue of climate change. While Marjorie Greene shouts conspiracy theories and the Proud Boys and QAnon plot invasions and wave symbols of hate, our precious Earth is being degraded by damaging carbon emissions that threaten our biosphere and civilization.

We know the earth is heating up at a dangerously high rate, and that the Arctic is warming about twice as fast as the rest of the planet. As a result, we’re experiencing extreme weather and natural disasters as never before. The snowstorm in Texas, wild fires that ravaged California and Australia, the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season are all likely the result of changing climate. Even COVID has been linked to this warming trend. Scientists warn new pandemics could occur in the near future, because animals (both land and sea) are moving toward the poles in search of cooler habitats. This migration is causing animals to intermingle as never before — which is expected to bring new pathogens closer to human populations.

If carbon emissions continue unchecked, the Arctic could be completely thawed by summer 2040. With coastlines getting submerged, in-migration of both animals and people is expected. Food and essentials will become scarce and great hardship could follow. Thank goodness we have a president willing to accept science and put climate change at the forefront. Scientists warn we’re already behind in thwarting this demon. Stop quibbling and start focusing on what’s important: saving the Earth for our grandchildren. Time is wasting!

