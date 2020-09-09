 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Stand with the U.S. military; think of Trump’s ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’ comment when you vote
0 comments

Your View: Stand with the U.S. military; think of Trump’s ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’ comment when you vote

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

“If you don’t stand for something, you will fall for anything,” is a quote attributed to Alexander Hamilton.

I am standing with the United States military past, present and future. If we did not have these brave and courageous men and women, the boat parade at South Holston Lake would not have been possible.

Any president or person who would call or agree with calling them “losers” and “suckers” does not deserve the right to enjoy the freedoms they fought, bled and died for.

These remarks from Donald Trump have been researched and proven true. They are not fake news.

Think of these words when you cast your ballot in November.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; fax to 276-669-3696; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Their View: Pull US troops out of Syria

Withdrawing from Syria is not a sign of weakness. It would not be “capitulating” to our adversaries. It would be the most wise, intelligent and beneficial course of action for the United States.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts