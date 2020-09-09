Your View: Stand with the U.S. military; think of Trump’s ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’ comment when you vote

“If you don’t stand for something, you will fall for anything,” is a quote attributed to Alexander Hamilton.
I am standing with the United States military past, present and future. If we did not have these brave and courageous men and women, the boat parade at South Holston Lake would not have been possible.
Any president or person who would call or agree with calling them “losers” and “suckers” does not deserve the right to enjoy the freedoms they fought, bled and died for.
These remarks from Donald Trump have been researched and proven true. They are not fake news.
Think of these words when you cast your ballot in November.
