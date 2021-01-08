Your View: Southern states’ senators just add to South’s reputation for being a backward place

Jackie Kennedy used to refer to LBJ as “Uncle Cornpone” on account of his lack of finesse and sophistication. (She observed him lining up peas on a knife once at a State Dinner). As Senate Majority Leader, however, Johnson maintained order by using every piece of dirt he had against senators to corral them. Mitch McConnell might consider consulting LBJ via séance with Whoopi Goldberg as medium.

A coterie of U.S. senators, representing mostly southern states, has revolted, determined to throw red meat to the MAGA cult, thus aligning with Trump in outright sedition. They will provide a show that ends badly on Jan. 6 without changing the outcome of the election.

The co-conspirators:

1) Tennessee’s Marcia Blackburn sees the Bristol Motor Speedway from I-81 — rather miraculously, since it is physically impossible so to do.

2) Kentucky’s Rand Paul was tackled by his neighbor after an altercation over a lawnmower.

3) Alabama’s “Tubbs” Tuberville recently expressed surprise at how the government was divided into three separate branches, his previous expertise having been in coaching football.