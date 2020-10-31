 Skip to main content
Your View: Slap in the face to veterans
As a 3-year-old child, I saw my Dad get on a passenger train in New Market, Tennessee to answer the U.S. Army draft. This was WWII.

My Dad was the only child raised on a farm in Grainger County, Tennessee. He left behind his parents, me, my 1-year-old brother and a young wife.

We were blessed with a good home with my grandparents.

That was many years ago, but I remember the day my Daddy came home. I knew who he was when he stepped from the train. My brother however did not remember him.

I am highly upset and deeply hurt that the President of the United States calling veterans “losers” and “suckers.” My Daddy was neither. He was a brave young man who answered the call to serve his country. He received a Bronze Star.

My Daddy was just a good man as many who have served are.

I feel the remarks made by Trump are a slap in the face to veterans no matter where they served.

In my eyes my “Daddy” was the best and certainly not a “loser" or “sucker.”

