 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Six reasons why a single-payer health care system makes good sense for you
0 comments

Your View: Six reasons why a single-payer health care system makes good sense for you

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are six important reasons why a single-payer health care system, like Medicare for All, makes good sense for you.

You’ll have guaranteed, permanent coverage regardless of income, new or preexisting conditions, employment or other life situations; no premiums to pay; coverage even if your employer doesn’t offer insurance or if you’re self-employed; no lost coverage if you leave your employment (voluntarily or otherwise); and no worries about insurability in the private market.

You’ll have the freedom to choose whichever doctors, hospitals and other providers you want; no out-of-network providers with the threat of surprise billing; no need to change doctors just because your insurance coverage changes.

You’ll have no more out-of-pocket expenses for the care you need; no deductibles and no copays; in fact, no payment for any medically necessary services, including dental and eye care; no worries about affording prescription drugs you need; and peace of mind that, if you need expensive medical care, it won’t result in personal bankruptcy.

You’ll have simplified billing — in fact no billing at all; no payment at the time of service; no complicated “Explanation of Benefits” statements to unravel; no hassles with private insurance companies about what they’ll pay for; no questions about what will and will not be covered.

You’ll spend less overall for your health care. Your savings from the elimination of premiums, copays and deductibles will more than cover any increased taxes you pay — unless you’re a multimillionaire, in which case affording health care shouldn’t be a big issue for you anyway.

You’ll NOT have socialized medicine. Despite what critics say, medical care will remain in the private sector; only the way in which it’s financed will change.

Compare these facts with your current health care coverage. Doesn’t single payer make good sense for you?

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Your View: Pro-Trump insurgents not patriots, but among worst

  • Updated

On Wednesday Jan. 6, the idiot in chief, along with his little goblin Rudy Giuliani, led a march on Washington, D.C., like never seen before. These are not patriots. They’re not heroes. They are the worst of all the people in this world. Trump is their president.

Opinion

PRESS: Today’s Republican Party cult: Destroy America

Donald Trump is today’s Jim Jones. And today’s Republican Party leaders are the psychotic pilgrims of Jonestown. The only difference is they haven’t swallowed the poison Kool-Aid yet. But only because Trump hasn’t asked them to. No doubt. If he did, they would.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts