Your View: Six reasons why a single-payer health care system makes good sense for you

Here are six important reasons why a single-payer health care system, like Medicare for All, makes good sense for you.

You’ll have guaranteed, permanent coverage regardless of income, new or preexisting conditions, employment or other life situations; no premiums to pay; coverage even if your employer doesn’t offer insurance or if you’re self-employed; no lost coverage if you leave your employment (voluntarily or otherwise); and no worries about insurability in the private market.

You’ll have the freedom to choose whichever doctors, hospitals and other providers you want; no out-of-network providers with the threat of surprise billing; no need to change doctors just because your insurance coverage changes.

You’ll have no more out-of-pocket expenses for the care you need; no deductibles and no copays; in fact, no payment for any medically necessary services, including dental and eye care; no worries about affording prescription drugs you need; and peace of mind that, if you need expensive medical care, it won’t result in personal bankruptcy.