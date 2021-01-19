Your View: Six reasons why a single-payer health care system makes good sense for you

Here are six important reasons why a single-payer health care system, like Medicare for All, makes good sense for you.
You’ll have guaranteed, permanent coverage regardless of income, new or preexisting conditions, employment or other life situations; no premiums to pay; coverage even if your employer doesn’t offer insurance or if you’re self-employed; no lost coverage if you leave your employment (voluntarily or otherwise); and no worries about insurability in the private market.
You’ll have the freedom to choose whichever doctors, hospitals and other providers you want; no out-of-network providers with the threat of surprise billing; no need to change doctors just because your insurance coverage changes.
You’ll have no more out-of-pocket expenses for the care you need; no deductibles and no copays; in fact, no payment for any medically necessary services, including dental and eye care; no worries about affording prescription drugs you need; and peace of mind that, if you need expensive medical care, it won’t result in personal bankruptcy.
You’ll have simplified billing — in fact no billing at all; no payment at the time of service; no complicated “Explanation of Benefits” statements to unravel; no hassles with private insurance companies about what they’ll pay for; no questions about what will and will not be covered.
You’ll spend less overall for your health care. Your savings from the elimination of premiums, copays and deductibles will more than cover any increased taxes you pay — unless you’re a multimillionaire, in which case affording health care shouldn’t be a big issue for you anyway.
You’ll NOT have socialized medicine. Despite what critics say, medical care will remain in the private sector; only the way in which it’s financed will change.
Compare these facts with your current health care coverage. Doesn’t single payer make good sense for you?