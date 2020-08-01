Your View: Since they refuse to debate, write off Crowe, Harshbarger; Tennessee deserves better

Two candidates for Tennessee’s 1st District Republican primary, Rusty Crowe and Diana Harshbarger, chose not to participate in the only debate for this position on July 23. In my mind, this eliminates them from being considered as valid candidates.
Why would any serious candidate willingly choose to not stand side by side with their opponents to be compared with? Why would any serious candidate refuse to share their positions, unfiltered and directly to the constituents that they are asking to vote for them?
How many town hall meetings do you think they will have? How often do you think they will stand in front of a crowd of Tennesseans to be held accountable for their actions?
This is why I recommend that you not vote for Rusty Crowe and Diana Harshbarger in the 1st District Republican primary.
These are serious times and I cannot put my faith and trust into individuals who prefer standing in the shadows.
Tennessee (and its people) deserves better!