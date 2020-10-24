 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Should focus long-term on regenerative agriculture rather than resort casino
0 comments

Your View: Should focus long-term on regenerative agriculture rather than resort casino

  • 0

Having city leaders in commercials for the casino is the very reason the public feels that it is a done deal and is silenced on the issue. Casinos are not sustainable and in the long term, social and ecosystems cannot support them. All casinos are by nature boom or bust, looking in the long term. The term “boom or bust” means intrinsically that busting is inevitable eventually, so failure and collapse is inevitable. City leaders are not planning for the long term, when they encourage this casino, and whatever thoughts they have about sustainable development are blindsided by the glitz and glamor of the gambling arena. Because of this, I think the leaders who ended up in the commercials for Jim McGlothlin are drawing unprofessional alliances that will eventually be regretted.

Climate change is threatening our world in terrible ways, but I recently learned human action still could reverse it. According to Rodale Institute, all we have to do is immediately transition to regenerative agriculture. If our localities invested in regenerative ag instead of Hard Rock, future generations would survive longer.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Your View: What our Confederate monument means

For the vast majority of families native to Tazewell County, the Monument of The Confederate Soldier in front of the courthouse is a reminder of the spirits and souls of over 2,000 men who left their homes to fight in the bloodiest war in American history.

Opinion

Your View: This election, trust our neighbors

Trust your local elections officers, sheriffs and police, and your neighbors, including those with different views, to do the right thing. Let’s extend to one another the trust and love we want for ourselves.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts