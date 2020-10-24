Your View: Should focus long-term on regenerative agriculture rather than resort casino

Having city leaders in commercials for the casino is the very reason the public feels that it is a done deal and is silenced on the issue. Casinos are not sustainable and in the long term, social and ecosystems cannot support them. All casinos are by nature boom or bust, looking in the long term. The term “boom or bust” means intrinsically that busting is inevitable eventually, so failure and collapse is inevitable. City leaders are not planning for the long term, when they encourage this casino, and whatever thoughts they have about sustainable development are blindsided by the glitz and glamor of the gambling arena. Because of this, I think the leaders who ended up in the commercials for Jim McGlothlin are drawing unprofessional alliances that will eventually be regretted.