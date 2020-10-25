Your View: Several election questions

During the days leading up to the presidential election, I have several questions.

1) Why do 40-some percent of Americans continue to support a despicable Donald Trump?

2) What is Trump’s plan to fight COVID-19?

3) Will those who call themselves evangelicals stand against white supremacists and racists?

4) When will Trump and the Republicans submit a health insurance policy for all Americans instead continuously trying to abolish and dismantle the ACA aka Obamacare?

5) Why have many rational folks not been more vocal against the injustices of the Trump Administration?

6) Did someone tell Mr. Trump not to wear the Superman T-shirt, as the first time he prevaricated the T-shirt could turn into Kryptonite? (Humor)

7) How long will it be before more people realize that the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was correct when said we “may have come over on different ships, but we are in the same boat NOW”?