Your View: September is National Suicide Prevention Month

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. During September, mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies and community members unite and work to promote suicide prevention awareness. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org at 1-800-273-TALK to speak with a crisis intervention counselor). Suicide was the 10th leading cause of death in 2018 with more than 48,000 Americans committing suicide.
In the U.S. suicide rates are highest among American Indian, Alaska Natives and white populations. Black Americans have a 70% lower suicide rate than the white population. Whites committing suicide must not have heard that they have white privilege.
The Bible says in this world we will all have troubles but choose life. Researchers don’t know what causes depression. Christians are to extend grace and mercy to those suffering from depression and those suffering from thoughts of suicide and those caught in the aftermath when it breaks hearts and takes away a loved one. Jesus came to heal the brokenhearted.
Depression can be caused by thyroid problems or vitamin deficiency. Infectious disease outbreaks like COVID-19 can cause emotional distress and anxiety. Feeling anxious, confused, overwhelmed, isolated or powerless is common during infectious disease outbreaks.
Becoming active and helping others is a key remedy for depression. Keep connected with loved ones, relatives and friends. It helps to pray and read the Bible which is the source of comfort and peace. Studies show frequent churchgoers were half as likely to be depressed and had a greatly decreased likelihood of suicide and lived seven years longer. Suicidal tendencies often come to people who are self-absorbed. C.S. Lewis said, “Look for yourself and you will find in the long run only hatred, loneliness, despair, rage, ruin and decay. But look for Jesus and you will find Him and with Him everything thrown in!”
