Your View: Sens. Kaine, Warner, please help working single parents

Dear Mr. Tim Kaine & Mr. Mark Warner,

I am writing to you as one small voice in a sea of millions to please step up for working single parents who need this COVID stimulus relief. I am a single mother with a 22-year-old daughter who recently graduated from Virginia Tech and is waiting on replies from applications for jobs in her field of study. She was laid off from the job she had due to COVID last March while she was still in school. The lab position she was applying for out of school was terminated before she even had a chance because of COVID.

She was not included in either of the previous stimulus payments because she was my college-age dependent. I work two jobs to manage our expenses. I’m lucky that these two jobs provide me with a combined annual income of $55,000 but that is supporting two adults. Just because I don’t have a spouse I would potentially be excluded from receiving the next stimulus payment if Congress decides to change the threshold under President Biden’s original $75,000 limit.

I am a hardworking, contributing member of Virginia. I pay my taxes and I struggle with my expenses just like someone who makes $40,000. Why in the world do affluent senators (particularly the GOP) think middle-class Americans don’t deserve help too?