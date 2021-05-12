Your View: Senior citizens should be exempt from property taxes

Last month, the Washington County Board of Supervisors voted to lower the property tax rate for county property owners. Somewhat of a hurrah spectacular feat — by lowering the tax rate, this is considered a step in the right direction for the benefit of Washington County residents.

In my letter on Sept. 19, 2019, to this newspaper, at that time the subject was a resident of the commonwealth of Virginia now residing in Bristol, Tennessee at an assisted living facility. The letter pertained to the need to allow the governing body of any county, city and town the ability to make laws for an exemption from local taxation of local property to senior citizens in the age group of the mid-80s and up.

It seems like the time has come for a real tax break for seniors, after all these years sick and tired of being squeezed out of funds, where seniors can spend their monies on more important needs.

Also, it appears time for those folks in the governing bodies of Abingdon Town Council and Washington County Board of Supervisors to show some act of compassion toward the golden ages by heading to Scripture. We know it sheds light unto all of us with word instruction from God. Proverbs 3:27 says “Withhold not good from them to who it is due, when it is the power of thine hand to do it.”