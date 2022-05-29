 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | School shootings shouldn't be happening

  • Updated
After 32 years as an educator, I retired from teaching in 2020. I taught young children: first, second and third grades.

When parents put their children on buses or dropped them off at school, it was with a mutual knowledge and understanding that I was responsible for their children’s safety and well-being. That was a huge responsibility. I was always worried about a school shooting. My school conducted lockdown drills, but I don’t know how we would have reacted if faced with the reality of gunshots echoing throughout the building, knowing that people were being killed.

Too often, this reality is being faced by teachers and students in our country. I am heartbroken for the people in Uvalde while still thinking of the people in Buffalo.

Mass shootings shouldn’t be happening at all anywhere and certainly not in schools, grocery stores and places of worship.

By Tuesday, there had already been more than two dozen school shootings in the United States this year. I am sickened by the fact that gun violence in U.S. schools happens so frequently that Uvalde is labeled “the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since Sandy Hook.” This alone tells us that something needs to change.

Gun laws in this country need to be stricter. It shouldn’t have been that easy for a person just turning 18 years old, or anyone who is mentally unstable, to purchase weapons of that caliber.

What if lawmakers were as dedicated to making the changes to gun laws that would aid in preventing existing children from being shot and killed in schools as they are to making laws for those not yet conceived?

