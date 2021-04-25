Your View: Sam Rasoul for Virginia

I am exhausted by promises to represent “all Virginians” from politicians who think Virginia ends in Roanoke. My civic disengagement was assuaged in discovering a candidate with the ethos to make such promises. I am thrilled to elect Sam Rasoul for lieutenant governor. Sam was raised in SWVA by his parents who emigrated from Palestine. Those experiences as a minority in an underserved region led Sam to years of public service and “building bridges.”

Sam understands that the economic needs of Southwest Virginia require more than elbow grease; he will work for fair pay, affordable health care, and job opportunities. Sam knows that some basic rights are not afforded to everyone, and he will fight for clean water, healthy environments, and COVID-19 assistance. Sam is aware of the disconnect between the citizen and government, so he created Democratic Promise, to ensure his constituents will speak with someone who can provide the help they need. He will work to expand affordable internet and child care. Let me emphasize that these resolves are reflections of work he already started in the House of Delegates. Sam is running on a platform he built, not a promise. In 2016 he passed legislation incentivizing health care providers to volunteer for those who need it. In 2017, he spearheaded Democratic Promise and reached across the aisle to all Virginians. In 2019, he introduced a Green New Deal from the perspective of a Southwest Virginian, bringing our voice to the movement. This is a candidate who only breaks promises to create better ones.