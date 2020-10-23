 Skip to main content
Your View: Saltville bones inspired Jefferson
The reprinted Roanoke Times’ editorial on Oct. 19, 2020, discussing Thomas Jefferson’s interest in mammoths and other megafauna failed to mention how discoveries made at Saltville, Virginia, helped to inspire Jefferson’s interest in these animals.

At the entrance hall at Monticello is a mammoth tusk that was sent to Jefferson in 1782 by prominent Southwest Virginia resident Arthur Campbell. Campbell, in an accompanying letter, informed Jefferson that the tusk was found by Maj. Alexander Outlaw, the director of the salt works at “the Salina in Washington County.”

In his “Notes on the State of Virginia,” the future president writes that mammoth bones had been found “some feet beneath the surface of the earth in saline opened up on the North Holston, a branch of the Tanaissee [Tennessee River] about latitude 36 ½ North.”

Scientists are only beginning to understand the role that mammoths, ground sloths and other megafauna played in shaping the biodiversity and ecosystems of our region. Current scientific thought suggests that the grassy bald on Whitetop and other southern Appalachian Mountains were remnants of the last ice age that were maintained by mammoths and later by elk and bison. It is now believed that honey locust and Osage orange trees, like pumpkins, were also highly dependent on these prehistoric animals for the distribution of their seeds.

We know that many of the roads we used today were originally paths or “traces” established by these animals and later used by Native Americans and early settlers. Jefferson’s fascination with these animals seems well justified.

