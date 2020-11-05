 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Sad that Virginia has become a blue state and is trying to erase history
0 comments

Your View: Sad that Virginia has become a blue state and is trying to erase history

  • 0

Being and living in Virginia most of my life, it saddens me that Virginia has become a blue state and has joined the ranks of Washington, Oregon, California and New York in political outlook. These states used to be thriving and beautiful but now have become harbors of destruction, radical mobs and erasures of history. By tearing down historical statues, what did we really learn? If you tear down and leave nothing, you have nothing. To me it is analogous to raising a child. Do we “get rid of” a child because he/she does something wrong? Or do we teach the child to recognize and learn from his mistakes and go forward in life because he has learned from his mistakes and thus has become a better person? There have been failures in our democracy through the years. Of course, without the existence of failure, success would have no meaning. But the two terms aren’t merely opposites. In my thinking, the more we learn about human striving, the more we see that success and failure are inextricably bound together. To erase our history, whether good or bad, tells us nothing about ourselves, where we have been or where we are going. It tells us nothing. This quote from J.K. Rowling has made an impression on me. J.K. Rowling experienced failure in her life before becoming extremely successful with the Harry Potter series. She writes: “It is impossible to live without failing at something. Unless you live so cautiously that you might not have lived at all. In which case you fail by default.” Let us stop erasing our history but preserve it and ultimately learn from it. Erasing history proves nothing.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Your View: Trump-haters misinformed

I find it nauseating that so many misinformed people would send in letters with so many “alternate facts” that are nowhere near the truth when it comes to President Trump. Or, is it possible that they have been brainwashed into believing the spoon-fed lies of the far-left media?

Opinion

Your View: Slap in the face to veterans

I am highly upset and deeply hurt that the President of the United States calling veterans “losers” and “suckers.” My Daddy was neither. He was a brave young man who answered the call to serve his country. He received a Bronze Star.

Opinion

Your View: Bristol, TN-VA: A good place to gamble?

It was extremely disheartening to read the lists of restaurants, stores and businesses that approve of the casino. The next step would be to remove the iconic sign over the railroad tracks and replace it with the phrase: Bristol TN-VA: A Good Place to Gamble.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts