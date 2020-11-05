Your View: Sad that Virginia has become a blue state and is trying to erase history

Being and living in Virginia most of my life, it saddens me that Virginia has become a blue state and has joined the ranks of Washington, Oregon, California and New York in political outlook. These states used to be thriving and beautiful but now have become harbors of destruction, radical mobs and erasures of history. By tearing down historical statues, what did we really learn? If you tear down and leave nothing, you have nothing. To me it is analogous to raising a child. Do we “get rid of” a child because he/she does something wrong? Or do we teach the child to recognize and learn from his mistakes and go forward in life because he has learned from his mistakes and thus has become a better person? There have been failures in our democracy through the years. Of course, without the existence of failure, success would have no meaning. But the two terms aren’t merely opposites. In my thinking, the more we learn about human striving, the more we see that success and failure are inextricably bound together. To erase our history, whether good or bad, tells us nothing about ourselves, where we have been or where we are going. It tells us nothing. This quote from J.K. Rowling has made an impression on me. J.K. Rowling experienced failure in her life before becoming extremely successful with the Harry Potter series. She writes: “It is impossible to live without failing at something. Unless you live so cautiously that you might not have lived at all. In which case you fail by default.” Let us stop erasing our history but preserve it and ultimately learn from it. Erasing history proves nothing.