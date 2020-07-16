The recent Supreme Court decision on June 15 extended workplace protections to LGBTQ+ people under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
Please note that of the two Trump appointees to the Court, Neil Gorsuch voted for the extension of those rights, while Brett Kavanaugh, whose rushed appointment was clouded by reports of alcohol abuse and sexual assault, voted against them.
Thankfully, Neil Gorsuch could read, think and interpret the law without asking himself, “How would Donnie want me to vote?”!!
