Your View: RNC displayed Trump’s chaotic impulse to destroy and deny

Two images from last week’s Republican National Convention stand out as emblematic of the Trump presidency. One was the uprooting of rose bushes and the removal of cherry trees at the White House to ensure optimal camera angles for the First Lady’s speech in the Rose Garden. The second was the crowd of over 1,000 people gathered to hear Trump’s speech on Thursday evening — with no social distancing and very little masking.
The former is symptomatic of the impulse to destruction that has often characterized this president’s actions, whether he’s trying to undermine the Affordable Care Act, undoing regulations that protect the natural environment or severing ties with our country’s traditional allies.
The second illustrates (as did his rally in Tulsa) his consistent and ongoing denial of the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic, a denial that has already contributed to the deaths of over 180,000 Americans, damaged the U.S. economy and disrupted our ability to get students back into classrooms safely this fall. His reckless disregard for the wellbeing of others underscores his selfishness and vanity.
Over the past three and a half years, he has sown chaos rather than promoting stability, has encouraged division rather than unity and has shown indifference to matters of racial and economic justice. Although he calls himself the law-and-order candidate, he has surrounded himself with law-breakers and has repeatedly demonstrated that he considers himself above the law. However many Bibles he waves, it is evident that he worships himself and money, not God. He serves his own political and financial ends, not the needs of the American people, and thus should be voted out of office this November.
