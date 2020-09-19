Your View: Richardson letter example of illusory history, distraction and unpatriotic rhetoric

The bigger the unmentionable, the more strenuous the flights of distraction. Don’t want to talk about 200,000 dead Americans? Go for the really important. A leading example and true pick for the polemical litter was the recent letter by Carl Richardson attacking those who dare to feel discomfort at mass murder.

Most of his letter was stale stuff about imaginary issue of gun confiscation. It’s the finale where the flight of fancy went interstellar, or at least lunar. Riding his grand illusion, Richardson recommended the study of world history. He then offered three examples — adding new meaning to both “study” and “history.”

No.1: “Every country in Europe has been invaded.” In modern times Great Britain is a major exception to this claim. Hitler tried, but his failure was the work of the RAF, not a gun-toting citizenry.

No. 2: “Just read what people of Finland did when invaded by the Russian army before World War II.” They killed 40,000 Russian soldiers and retained their freedom. Although the Finns may have killed 40,000 Russian soldiers, they subsequently entered into alliance of convenience with the Nazis which involved Nazi occupation. Are Nazis really an example of “retaining freedom”?