Your View: Richardson letter example of illusory history, distraction and unpatriotic rhetoric
The bigger the unmentionable, the more strenuous the flights of distraction. Don’t want to talk about 200,000 dead Americans? Go for the really important. A leading example and true pick for the polemical litter was the recent letter by Carl Richardson attacking those who dare to feel discomfort at mass murder.

Most of his letter was stale stuff about imaginary issue of gun confiscation. It’s the finale where the flight of fancy went interstellar, or at least lunar. Riding his grand illusion, Richardson recommended the study of world history. He then offered three examples — adding new meaning to both “study” and “history.”

No.1: “Every country in Europe has been invaded.” In modern times Great Britain is a major exception to this claim. Hitler tried, but his failure was the work of the RAF, not a gun-toting citizenry.

No. 2: “Just read what people of Finland did when invaded by the Russian army before World War II.” They killed 40,000 Russian soldiers and retained their freedom. Although the Finns may have killed 40,000 Russian soldiers, they subsequently entered into alliance of convenience with the Nazis which involved Nazi occupation. Are Nazis really an example of “retaining freedom”?

No. 3: “And look at what the armed Taliban has done for 18 years fighting the U.S. and the NATO countries in Afghanistan.”

If Finnish success is measured by dead Russian soldiers, then Taliban “success” must be measured by the death of American soldiers. Once, such a rhetorical use of great human tragedy would be viewed as serious disrespectful, weirdly insensitive; even unpatriotic. Ever since the moment when the Maximum Leader attacked those Gold Star parents, that past is long gone — as Richardson’s letter well proves.

