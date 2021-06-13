Your View: ‘ReTrumplicans’ have deserted their sworn oath to defend Constitution

Definition of a ReTrumplican: Politicians who have deserted their sworn oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. Instead, they have pledged their allegiance to support Trump. Trump is a dictator who deserted his sworn oath to defend the Constitution and has tried many ways to overthrow the Constitution, including the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. ReTrumplicans believe the insurrection never happened. They believe only in lies and conspiracy theories. Sadly, they make up over 95% of the old Republican Party. If you support Trump in any way, you are a ReTrumplican. They believe only rich white Americans should be able to vote. They want to restrict all other Americans to make it very difficult to vote. Trump and his ReTrumplican supporters are bot flies and their maggots are completely annihilating the Constitution.