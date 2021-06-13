 Skip to main content
Your View: ‘ReTrumplicans’ have deserted their sworn oath to defend Constitution
Definition of a ReTrumplican: Politicians who have deserted their sworn oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. Instead, they have pledged their allegiance to support Trump. Trump is a dictator who deserted his sworn oath to defend the Constitution and has tried many ways to overthrow the Constitution, including the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. ReTrumplicans believe the insurrection never happened. They believe only in lies and conspiracy theories. Sadly, they make up over 95% of the old Republican Party. If you support Trump in any way, you are a ReTrumplican. They believe only rich white Americans should be able to vote. They want to restrict all other Americans to make it very difficult to vote. Trump and his ReTrumplican supporters are bot flies and their maggots are completely annihilating the Constitution.

To save the Constitution, the people must exterminate them at the ballot box. Both of Trump’s impeachments were 100% correct. He should have been removed from office. But a person cannot be impeached after they leave office. The statute of limitations had expired. But crimes of treason, desertion, bribery, insurrection and other high crimes that Trump committed while in office has no statute of limitations. Trump must be brought to justice by the U.S. attorney general, found guilty, locked up and in solitary confinement. With Trump locked up and ReTrumplican politicians voted out of office, the “swamp will be drained.”

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

