Your View: Response to voting for Trump
Your View: Response to voting for Trump

You should be ashamed?

No, sir, I am not ashamed to vote for President Trump’s reelection! Here’s why!

Trump is not a politician but a businessman. Here is a partial list of accomplishments that he promised to the American people that he would provide and he did.

The stock market roared ahead and has helped retirement benefits for all.

Gave tax breaks to all Americans helping to gain back money lost by eight years of Obama-Biden’s mismanagement of our economy.

Kept gas and oil prices affordable. No more dependence on foreign countries.

Protection of our religious freedoms

Protected our borders and greatly reduced illegals and drugs from entering our country. Come in legal or stay out!

He is pro-life and is protecting innocent babies from being killed before and during birth.

Lowered prescription drug prices and protects social security. Protects health coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. If he is reelected, he has a health care plan that he will offer to all Americans that will be better than Obamacare and much cheaper. He has promised this will happen.

Trump stands for law and order and has been endorsed by mostly all of the police organizations in America.

He has funded our military and made them stronger. He has taken care of our veterans who were dying because they were unable to see a VA doctor under the Obama-Biden administration. Not so today.

No, sir, I am not ashamed for voting for the man that will bring back our country again — with a great economy, keeping us safe, supporting and not defunding the police and protecting innocent babies — allowing them to be born and not killed.

Trump is my choice for reelection as the BEST IS YET TO COME.

Your View: Voting as a Christian

Church and State are separated for a reason, yet many letters from residents of this area make me cringe. If Christians are to vote as Christians, they have no choice but to vote Donald Trump out of office. His policies and lifestyle are a direct violation of the Scriptures.

