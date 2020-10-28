Your View: Response to voting for Trump

You should be ashamed?

No, sir, I am not ashamed to vote for President Trump’s reelection! Here’s why!

Trump is not a politician but a businessman. Here is a partial list of accomplishments that he promised to the American people that he would provide and he did.

The stock market roared ahead and has helped retirement benefits for all.

Gave tax breaks to all Americans helping to gain back money lost by eight years of Obama-Biden’s mismanagement of our economy.

Kept gas and oil prices affordable. No more dependence on foreign countries.

Protection of our religious freedoms

Protected our borders and greatly reduced illegals and drugs from entering our country. Come in legal or stay out!

He is pro-life and is protecting innocent babies from being killed before and during birth.

Lowered prescription drug prices and protects social security. Protects health coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. If he is reelected, he has a health care plan that he will offer to all Americans that will be better than Obamacare and much cheaper. He has promised this will happen.