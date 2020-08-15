You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Reprimand for Facebook post exposes one-sided ‘tolerance’
0 comments

Your View: Reprimand for Facebook post exposes one-sided ‘tolerance’

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Unbelievable! That was my response after reading the story “Tenn. High reprimands employee for Facebook post” in the Aug. 6 newspaper. Patty Feathers, an employee of Tennessee High, has been chastised by the “Thought Police” because she dared to give her opinion on various “hot topics.” Her sin was that her position on these issues goes against the politically correct narrative in vogue right now in America. She questions some COVID-19 protocols, gives her preference for the next President and questions the true motives of the Black Lives Matter movement. She also believes it’s wrong to not stand during the playing of the national anthem. Furthermore, she believes defunding the police is a bad idea and that owning a gun is a Constitutional right. The Director of Schools, Annette Tudor, is quoted as saying that Feather’s post was “unprofessional, inflammatory, and lewd.” Oh, really? Since when is holding a different viewpoint a crime? This is another example of how the “Tolerance” crowds are only tolerant to those that agree with them. Apparently Ms. Feathers is a good employee with “no prior complaints.” So as long as you “toe the party line” at school all will be well, but Tudor threatened further discipline if Feathers doesn’t stay in lockstep. Tudor went on to say that, “I expect all employees to remain respectful and caring toward all of our students, staff, and community members regardless of their beliefs or backgrounds.” Well, Ms. Tudor, how about practicing what you preach and show a little respect to Ms. Feathers. Ms. Tudor is forming a “reeducation team” to help her staff develop awareness and understanding of diverse perspectives. “Reeducation camps,” what a novel idea! Oh wait. Communist China has been doing that for years.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; fax to 276-669-3696; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Despite his promises, Trump has no plan to rebuild coal economy
Opinion

Despite his promises, Trump has no plan to rebuild coal economy

Four years ago today, then-candidate Donald Trump campaigned in Abingdon. With coal miners in hard hats behind him, many holding signs that read “Trump Digs Coal,” Trump promised to revive the Appalachian coalfields if he became president. Coal has not come back under Trump. It’s continued to decline.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts