Your View: Reprimand for Facebook post exposes one-sided ‘tolerance’

Unbelievable! That was my response after reading the story “Tenn. High reprimands employee for Facebook post” in the Aug. 6 newspaper. Patty Feathers, an employee of Tennessee High, has been chastised by the “Thought Police” because she dared to give her opinion on various “hot topics.” Her sin was that her position on these issues goes against the politically correct narrative in vogue right now in America. She questions some COVID-19 protocols, gives her preference for the next President and questions the true motives of the Black Lives Matter movement. She also believes it’s wrong to not stand during the playing of the national anthem. Furthermore, she believes defunding the police is a bad idea and that owning a gun is a Constitutional right. The Director of Schools, Annette Tudor, is quoted as saying that Feather’s post was “unprofessional, inflammatory, and lewd.” Oh, really? Since when is holding a different viewpoint a crime? This is another example of how the “Tolerance” crowds are only tolerant to those that agree with them. Apparently Ms. Feathers is a good employee with “no prior complaints.” So as long as you “toe the party line” at school all will be well, but Tudor threatened further discipline if Feathers doesn’t stay in lockstep. Tudor went on to say that, “I expect all employees to remain respectful and caring toward all of our students, staff, and community members regardless of their beliefs or backgrounds.” Well, Ms. Tudor, how about practicing what you preach and show a little respect to Ms. Feathers. Ms. Tudor is forming a “reeducation team” to help her staff develop awareness and understanding of diverse perspectives. “Reeducation camps,” what a novel idea! Oh wait. Communist China has been doing that for years.
