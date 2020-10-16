Your View: Representatives should be more accessible to constituents

Contacting our elected representatives in Washington, D.C. has always been difficult. The websites aren’t the best. I have found senators and representatives in other states are easier to communicate with. Their replies are often to the point, don’t seem canned. Hello, Washington. Are you reading this? Someone on your staff should be reading local newspapers every day. There is no better way to find out what is happening to Tennesseans and what they are thinking. And make your websites more users (voter) friendly. And yes, I am not a robot.