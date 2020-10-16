 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Representatives should be more accessible to constituents
0 comments

Your View: Representatives should be more accessible to constituents

  • 0

Contacting our elected representatives in Washington, D.C. has always been difficult. The websites aren’t the best. I have found senators and representatives in other states are easier to communicate with. Their replies are often to the point, don’t seem canned. Hello, Washington. Are you reading this? Someone on your staff should be reading local newspapers every day. There is no better way to find out what is happening to Tennesseans and what they are thinking. And make your websites more users (voter) friendly. And yes, I am not a robot.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts