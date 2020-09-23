Your View: Repealing the Affordable Care Act will be more expensive, not less

As the election approaches, let’s look at the economics of the Affordable Care Act. If the ACA is repealed, the following will happen: Employees of small businesses will lose coverage because the ACA supplements insurance costs for small businesses. Another 24 million people who obtain coverage through the insurance marketplace and expanded state Medicaid coverage plans will become uninsured. Approximately 81% of the newly uninsured are the “working poor” employed families with children. Protection against discrimination by insurance companies for preexisting conditions will end. The loss of the preexisting condition protection affects the newly uninsured, but it also affects people who have private or employer-based insurance. If you have diabetes, high blood pressure, past or present cancer treatments, past or pending surgery, or take medication every day for a health issue, you may be dropped from your current insurance plan or see an astronomical increase in premiums.

Just because your insurance coverage ends, it doesn’t mean you won’t get sick or have an accident. If the ACA is repealed, we now have around 54 million citizens with “uncompensated care burdens.” Uncompensated care burdens occur when citizens with no health insurance are unable to receive primary care for their ongoing and worsening medical needs, and the cost of their treatment is exponentially more expensive when they get to the hospital. Who pays for this? Well, we do. When the uninsured person is admitted to the hospital, a Medicaid form is filled out, and the state Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital Fund picks up the tab. The state is now paying this much larger hospital bill, and states will spend approximately $16.6 billion more on healthcare if ACA is repealed. Repealing the ACA is not saving money; it’s sticking me with someone else’s huge medical bill later.