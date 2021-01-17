 Skip to main content
Your View: Rep. Griffith wasn’t worried about police or country during riots; he should resign
Rep. Morgan Griffith was one of many of the Republicans in Congress to object to the certification of an American election. He regularly amplified Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud, while adding his own spin on the conspiracy theories for his constituents.

After the Capitol riots, leaving five people dead and our entire government cowering in a basement, Griffith posted about National Law Enforcement Day and thanked the Capitol officer who died in the line of duty that day.

I am speaking directly to Rep. Griffith now.

You weren’t worried about the Capitol police when you contested a free and fair election while conspiracy theorists gathered outside the legislature. You were not concerned for the state of our country when you chose to humor Trump’s post-election tantrum. You were not concerned about your constitutional duty when you chose to be a part of an attempted coup.

Resign.

