Your View: Rep. Griffith, Trump’s denial of election loss is stoking social unrest, violence

Congressman Griffith,
Thank you for your message of Nov. 20 in reply to my earlier inquiry regarding your stance on President Trump’s election loss. You noted that:
“We will have to await the results of any pending litigation. President Trump, like any candidate, has a right to bring suit on election related matters in the courts and to request recounts where state law allows.”
To date, the president’s campaign and his supporters have made multiple litigation efforts, none of which have had an effect in changing any state’s election results, and most of which have been dismissed quickly as meritless.
In the meantime, while court cases remain, including the unprecedented suit of one state against others, itself an immense danger to our republic, the president and his supporters have allowed and encouraged their narrative of fraud to radicalize elements of our society that seem intent on violence. Such threats are documented in Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, and elsewhere.
This is no longer a question of the president exercising his rights. It is about overt efforts to stoke social unrest and, potentially, violence.
Congressman, this will not end well. Unless Republicans make concerted and public efforts — now — to change the dynamic by opposing the president’s and his supporters’ efforts at misleading the public, I am convinced violence will result.
Sir, I did not vote for you, but you represent me. Please, Congressman, stand up and make your voice heard as a leader and a patriot. You can still be on the right side of the history being written during this unprecedented period of our American experiment. Your silence, on the other hand, will stain your legacy of public service, and I’ll certainly do all I can to remind Virginia’s 9th District voters of that.