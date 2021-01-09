Your View: Rep. Griffith, Trump’s denial of election loss is stoking social unrest, violence

Editor's Note: This letter was written before Wednesday’s riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Congressman Griffith,

Thank you for your message of Nov. 20 in reply to my earlier inquiry regarding your stance on President Trump’s election loss. You noted that:

“We will have to await the results of any pending litigation. President Trump, like any candidate, has a right to bring suit on election related matters in the courts and to request recounts where state law allows.”

To date, the president’s campaign and his supporters have made multiple litigation efforts, none of which have had an effect in changing any state’s election results, and most of which have been dismissed quickly as meritless.

In the meantime, while court cases remain, including the unprecedented suit of one state against others, itself an immense danger to our republic, the president and his supporters have allowed and encouraged their narrative of fraud to radicalize elements of our society that seem intent on violence. Such threats are documented in Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, and elsewhere.