Your View: Rep. Griffith’s blind loyalty to lying, self-serving president is a disservice to the nation

Morgan, I enjoyed having you in several of the political science courses I taught during your college undergraduate years. Our views differed on a variety of issues, but we had friendly and lively conversations about them. I enjoyed our relationship and respected your avid view of government and history and willingness to be politically involved.

So I’m deeply disappointed, stunned and infuriated by your recent actions to undermine our democracy and the Constitution you took an oath to defend. Your support of the indefensible Texas Supreme Court case and your willingness to speak out against counting the Electoral College votes helped sow the anger and distrust that led to the riot on the Capitol. Back when you were in college, I believed you had a faith in and commitment to democratic values. I now doubt that is true. Your blind loyalty to a lying and self-serving president and your support of most all of his outrageous and dangerous acts are a disservice to the nation as a whole.