 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Rep. Griffith’s blind loyalty to lying, self-serving president is a disservice to the nation
0 comments

Your View: Rep. Griffith’s blind loyalty to lying, self-serving president is a disservice to the nation

  • 0

Dear Congressman Griffith:

Morgan, I enjoyed having you in several of the political science courses I taught during your college undergraduate years. Our views differed on a variety of issues, but we had friendly and lively conversations about them. I enjoyed our relationship and respected your avid view of government and history and willingness to be politically involved.

So I’m deeply disappointed, stunned and infuriated by your recent actions to undermine our democracy and the Constitution you took an oath to defend. Your support of the indefensible Texas Supreme Court case and your willingness to speak out against counting the Electoral College votes helped sow the anger and distrust that led to the riot on the Capitol. Back when you were in college, I believed you had a faith in and commitment to democratic values. I now doubt that is true. Your blind loyalty to a lying and self-serving president and your support of most all of his outrageous and dangerous acts are a disservice to the nation as a whole.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

PRESS: Today’s Republican Party cult: Destroy America

Donald Trump is today’s Jim Jones. And today’s Republican Party leaders are the psychotic pilgrims of Jonestown. The only difference is they haven’t swallowed the poison Kool-Aid yet. But only because Trump hasn’t asked them to. No doubt. If he did, they would.

Opinion

Your View: Why so much hate?

Listen to or read most media over the last four years and you’re not hearing or reading the news but listening to or reading a constant barrage of vitriol against the greatest president our country has ever had. One has to beg the question, why? 

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts