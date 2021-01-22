Your View: Rep. Griffith must disavow claims of a stolen election

I urge Congressman Morgan Griffith to repudiate claims that the 2020 election was rife with fraud. He rightfully condemned the vile assault on our nation’s Capitol of Jan. 6 and advocated prosecuting the people who did it. However, most of the insurgents had been spurred on by President Trump, naively believing they were on the right side of the law in following him.

President Trump had been building up to this moment from the time of his first campaign, when he accused the Democrats of voter fraud. Before this 2020 election, he attacked mail-in ballots, induced the Pennsylvania Legislature to prohibit counting them until after Election Day and then said counting votes after Election Day was fraud. The people assaulting the Capitol believed him because he is the president.

It will be lethal to our republic if people persist in believing they are being patriotic, chanting, “USA! USA!” while trying to lynch public officials like Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi. We have to rid the republic of the toxic claims of voter fraud that drove the insurrection. Prosecution of insurrectionists will help, but Republican congressmen need to clear their heads, stop spewing toxic thoughts and rein in others doing so. Now is the time for Congressman Griffith to seek redemption by telling his constituents that there was minimal fraud in this election and that Joe Biden is our duly elected president.