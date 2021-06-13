 Skip to main content
Your View: Rep. Griffith more concerned with border agents than with poverty in his own district
Your View: Rep. Griffith more concerned with border agents than with poverty in his own district

Ninth district Rep. Morgan Griffith is spending time at the southern border again. The congressman is concerned that the border wall, the one taxpayers were given the burden of paying for, will remain unfinished. His concern lies with underpaid and overworked border patrol agents.

However, back thousands of miles north in his home district, Southwest Virginia has the highest poverty rates in the state. His constituents are some of the most underinsured in the country. More and more of us are willing to work for minimum wage because of the near stagnant economy in the area. We are still dealing with two epidemics in coronavirus and opioid overdoses. Why is our congressman not with us and why is he in Mexico?

Griffith has become an embarrassment on the national stage since his support of overturning the 2020 election. Yet, my daily grievance is that he continues to be more than mediocre when it comes to fighting for our needs in Southwest Virginia. Why do we keep choosing Griffith for the 9th District? We deserve better.

