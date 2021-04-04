 Skip to main content
Your View: Remove nonconforming additions
Your View: Remove nonconforming additions

As reported in the March 25 Herald Courier, a widely visible excrescence has appeared atop the roof of the handsome Summers building across the street from the courthouse in the very heart of Abingdon’s designated Historic District, our community’s greatest cultural and touristic asset.

I have not fully researched the history of the project’s application, permit-approval, violations of the permit, the town’s stop-work order, and the builder’s two-week’s continuing work despite that order.

Nevertheless, it seems undeniable that what has been erected so far is one of (if not the) worst of assaults ever perpetrated on the visual integrity of the district — an almost unbelievable aesthetic and administrative faux pas.

I pray that the town will have the backbone to require the removal of all nonconforming structural additions and to appropriately punish the violators.

Regarding the proposed “rooftop bar operated by a ‘high-end’ restaurant,” has anyone thought about the noise impacts on neighborhood residences, especially if music is allowed?

